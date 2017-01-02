Megapastor: Obama on 'wrong side' of God

(CBN) — Texas megachurch pastor Robert Jeffress has accused President Barack Obama and Sec. of State John Kerry of putting America on the “wrong side of God” after the U.S. failed to veto an anti-Israel resolution that condemned Israeli settlements.

Jeffress was a guest on “The Sean Hannity Show” with Rep. Louie Gohmert, R-Texas, earlier this week. After being asked what the Bible has to say about the land dispute between Israel and Palestine, both guest said the U.S. was not in a good place.

“Let me just say bluntly, Louie, John Kerry and Barack Obama are not only on the wrong side of history,” argued the pastor of First Baptist Dallas. “They are one the wrong side of God on this issue.”