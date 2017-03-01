Megyn Kelly leaving Fox News

Fox News anchor Megyn Kelly is leaving the cable-news giant to take a position at NBC, the New York Times reported Tuesday.

As part of a broad, multi-year deal, Kelly will anchor a one-hour daytime program, Andrew Lack, chairman of the NBCUniversal News Group, said in a statement.

“Megyn is an exceptional journalist and news anchor, who has had an extraordinary career,” said Lack. “She’s demonstrated tremendous skill and poise, and we’re lucky to have her.”

Kelly will also “take regular part in the network’s special political programming and other big-event coverage.”

Kelly is the second-most-watched anchor on cable news, behind only Fox’s Bill O’Reilly.

Kelly was reportedly offered more than $20 million to stay at Fox News by its parent company, 21st Century Fox, which is controlled by Rupert Murdoch and his family. Kelly’s contract with Fox expires this summer.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND’s Email News Alerts!

Kelly was apparently “wooed away” by Lack, according to “people briefed on the negotiations.”

The star prime-time anchor achieved national fame and faced the ire of conservative viewers of Fox News for her coverage of the 2016 presidential campaign.

She tangled with Donald Trump during the first GOP primary debate in August 2015 after she questioned him about his past treatment of women. Trump criticized her on stage and later said in an interview that Kelly had “blood coming out of her wherever” during the debate.

Trump skipped a Fox News debate over his continued feud with the network and Kelly, but sat down with Kelly for a one-on-one interview later in the campaign.