(FOX NEWS) A TV comedy starring Joseph Fiennes as Michael Jackson was canceled after the late singer’s family told the network to “Beat It.”

British broadcaster Sky Arts said Friday it was canceling their program “in light of the concerns expressed by Michael Jackson’s immediate family.” It said Fiennes “fully supports our decision.”

Sky had been criticized for casting the white “Shakespeare in Love” star as the King of Pop in “Elizabeth, Michael and Marlon.” The half-hour program also features Stockard Channing as Elizabeth Taylor and British actor Brian Cox as Marlon Brando.