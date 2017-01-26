Michael Savage: 'I'm so excited right now'



Dubbed “the Godfather of Trumpmania” in a profile earlier this year by Salon magazine, talk-radio host Michael Savage is reveling in the first week of the Trump administration as a whirlwind of executive orders dismantle President Obama’s progressive legacy.

“Everything we ever dreamed of happening is now happening,” Savage told his listeners Wednesday after airing a live feed of Trump’s remarks at the White House regarding executive orders to advance the building of a wall on the Mexican border and to penalize cities that refuse to enforce federal immigration laws.

“Little by little, step by step, day by day, speech by speech, policy by policy, we’re getting America back, because I helped get Donald Trump elected,” he said.

“I’m so excited right now,” said Savage.

“I am so excited to see that this country is going to be back in our hands.”

Savage’s message of borders, language and culture was a fixture in the campaign of the real estate billionaire, who was a frequent guest on Savage’s show. Savage has described his latest book, “Scorched Earth: Restoring the Country After Obama,” as “an architectural plan for Trump.”

See the Savage book collection in the WND Superstore.

On his show Wednesday, he noted Trump’s aggressive fulfillment of campaign promises.

“It is a victory, not only for Donald Trump but for you, the American people, especially for those of you who supported my message of borders, language and culture for well over 22 years,” Savage said.

“Make no mistake about it, he was reading from our playbook.”

A media blogger in Savage’s hometown of San Francisco reported Savage had “an extra bounce in his step” when he was seen recently at an Italian eatery in the city’s North Beach neighborhood.

Savage emerged from the restaurant and got a standing ovation from “what looked like every known member of San Francisco’s old-school Italians,” wrote Rich Lieberman.

“Savage is flying high these days with stellar ratings on his syndicated talk show; a well-connected three-hour radio zeitgeist that has been home to President Trump who has given Savage numerous interviews,” Lieberman said.

Lieberman also noted Savage’s upcoming book, “Trump’s War: His Battle for America,” which will be published March 14.

Savage, who was inducted into the National Radio Hall of Fame last year, signed a new multiyear contract with Westwood One in August.

“The Savage Nation” is syndicated across the U.S. by Cumulus Media in more than 200 markets.

Savage is the author of more than 30 books, including New York Times best-sellers. In 2007, he earned the coveted “Freedom of Speech Award” from Talkers Magazine, where he is consistently listed as one of the top talk shows in the nation.

Get Savage’s free weekly insider newsletter five days a week in your email inbox by going to the top of the home page on Savage’s website and clicking the green “SUBSCRIBE” box.

He holds a master’s degree in medical botany and a second in medical anthropology. He earned a Ph.D. from the University of California at Berkeley in epidemiology and nutrition sciences.