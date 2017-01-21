Minnesota bill give cities right to sue protesters

(KSTP) With protests breaking out worldwide Friday, including in Minnesota, State Representative Nick Zerwas (R-Elk River) wants to pass a law that would allow cities to go after protestors should they be convicted of crimes like trespassing or unlawful assembly.

“If you try to shut down the Mall of America,” Zerwas said, “a taxpayer from Bloomington shouldn’t have to pay because you want to break the law.”

Zerwas said the legislation is in response to the mall shutdown, protesters blocking I-94, and occupying the 4th Precinct police station in Minneapolis. He points out the bill wouldn’t make anything illegal that isn’t already against the law.