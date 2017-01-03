Miracle rescue from blazing car once Jesus called on

“In Jesus’ name” – those are the three powerful words a man says gave him strength to miraculously pull a woman to safety from a blazing car in Texas just before the New Year.

Scot Love, a man from North Carolina, was visiting San Antonio, Texas, to manage a fireworks booth. On Dec. 30, he finished work and went to bed in his recreational vehicle around 1 a.m.

But Love jumped out of bed when he heard a loud series of noises outside.

“I heard that all too familiar sound of like a pop, crash and a vehicle getting crunched,” he told San Antonio’s KSAT-TV 12.

That’s when Love spotted a burning car and rushed to help another woman who was desperately trying to help the 22-year-old driver escape the flames.

“The front of the vehicle was completely engulfed in flames and the fuel had sprayed across so that you couldn’t get to the driver’s side door,” Love told the station. “Every time she opened the door, you could hear the girl inside screaming.”

Love had some difficulty finding the woman, whom KSAT identified only as Mishelle. But he acted quickly once he located her.

Watch the KSAT interview with Love:

He said her head and torso were sticking out, and the rest of Mishelle’s body was pinned under the dash.

“She’s screaming, ‘You can’t leave me! I’m burning! I’m burning!'” he recalled.

“In that moment, my exact words were – and it just came out of my mouth and I didn’t think about it – I said, ‘In Jesus’ name.’ And I said it a second time. I said, ‘In Jesus’ name.

Love continued, “And the moment I said it a second time, she said, ‘My legs are free.’

“And I reached in, and I reached in and I grabbed her under the arms, and she came out like butter.”

Now Mishelle’s family says she is recovering.

Love returned to North Carolina, where he is the ministry coordinator for Glasses for Missions, a Christian ministry through Evangelism Explosion International that provides reading glasses to impoverished people in Third Word nations.

More about Glasses for Missions: