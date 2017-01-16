Mom left to die with demon inscription

(THE DAILY BEAST) — Before he allegedly beat his mother, stole her car, and left her for dead with a demon’s name scrawled across her chest, Chase Wall wrote a Tumblr post about the demon and asked the internet to help him deflect government mind control.

Wall, 33, was charged with attempted murder this past Wednesday, after Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, police responded to reports of a woman unconscious in a hotel room. They found Wall’s 66-year-old mother in bed with a broken nose and two black eyes. “Blood was running down the side of the bed,” a police report reads. As police loaded the battered woman into an ambulance, they noticed the black writing on her body. Someone had written “Asmoday,” the name of a three-headed “king of demons” on her chest. And just four months earlier, Wall had written and posted a rambling poem about speaking to the demon, his social media reveals.

“Not a day has passed without talking to myself or who I’m not come dismay there are ways that I can start with this refrett of asmoday who in ways respeaks these verses,” Wall posted on his Tumblr in August. The Tumblr, written under the same name as a number of Wall’s other social media profiles, contained one of Wall’s selfies and two years of poems and writings, which he often signed “Mr. Wrong.”