'Money-making' refugee programs 'broken,' charges author

An executive order from President Trump on the U.S. refugee resettlement program appears imminent, with several outlets, including the Washington Post, reporting Trump is expected to halt all admission and resettlement of refugees for 120 days pending the review of vetting procedures.

And when resettlement resumes, annual refugee admissions from all nations would be cut in half, from 100,000 to 50,000.

Leo Hohmann, a veteran WND reporter who has written extensively about immigration and refugee issues, argues an annual cap of 50,000 would still be too high, unless Trump is planning to boost the number of persecuted Christians admitted from Muslim nations. Moreover, he hopes the president soon realizes more drastic changes are needed.

“The refugee program is completely broken and, therefore, cannot be reformed,” declared Hohmann, author of the new book “Stealth Invasion: Muslim Conquest Through Immigration and the Resettlement Jihad.” “It must be scrapped and put back together.”

In a recent interview on Rabbi Eric Walker’s radio show, Hohmann recalled the U.S. refugee resettlement program began in the 1970s as a way to rescue people from communism in Vietnam, Cambodia and other brutal dictatorships. Then it started to morph into a program used to transfer large numbers of Shariah-adherent Muslims to the U.S.

Hohmann noted the resettlement contractors make a tidy profit for every refugee they resettle, giving them an incentive to pump America full of as many refugees as possible.

“I hope President Trump will get to the bottom of just how corrupt and fraudulent this program has become when he ‘drains the swamp’ that is covering up years of dirty secrets and lies about the poor, downtrodden ‘refugees,'” Hohmann said. “The program has been sold to American taxpayers on humanitarian terms, but it has become, at its core, a money-making operation for nonprofit ‘charities’ that get paid a fee of $2,050 for every Third Worlder they distribute into our cities and towns.”

The agency gets to keep more than half of the $2,050.

Hohmann said it makes no sense for the U.S. to still be importing 10,000 Somalis per year more than 25 years after Somalia’s civil war began. Somali migrants have proven susceptible to recruitment by terrorist organizations, and, in any case, Somalia doesn’t appear to be as dangerous as it once was.

“Some Somali refugees in Minnesota, we have discovered, are returning to ‘vacation’ in their homeland during the coldest winter months,” Hohmann seethed. “If it’s OK to vacation there, then obviously the ‘persecution’ they were ‘fleeing’ from isn’t so oppressive after all. So it’s not about saving widows and orphans, as former President Obama said. It’s about keeping the cash flowing.”

America is headed down a suicidal path – but it’s a subtle invasion, and not many Americans understand the full extent of the problem. Get all the details in Leo Hohmann’s brand new book “Stealth Invasion: Muslim Conquest Through Immigration and Resettlement Jihad,” available now in hard copy or e-book at the WND Superstore.

Hohmann pointed out federal agents this week began reinvestigating dozens of Syrian refugees who had already been admitted to America. They discovered a lapse in vetting that allowed some applicants with negative information in their files to enter the country. One “refugee” who was admitted may have been in communication with an ISIS leader, according to the Los Angeles Times.

But the problems run far deeper, as Hohmann knows from his reporting.

“Dozens upon dozens of Somali, Afghan, Uzbek and Iraqi refugees have been arrested on terrorism-related charges, such as providing material support to designated foreign terrorist organizations,” he said. “Our mainstream media has been covering this up, acting like they don’t know it’s happening.

“Others have been carrying out atrocities here on the homeland, the most recent cases being the knife attacks on the Crossroads Mall in St. Cloud, Minnesota, and at Ohio State University, both carried out by Somali refugees. And the pipe bombing in Manhattan last September by an Afghan refugee.

“Yet the media continues to parrot the talking points of the Obama administration and CAIR (Council on American-Islamic Relations), which is that refugees are the most carefully scrutinized of all immigrants coming to the United States. Anyone who still believes that line is either woefully ignorant or willfully a sucker.”

Hohmann told Rabbi Walker he rejects the argument that refugees bring a net benefit to America.

“These globalists always feed us the line that these refugees are good for our communities,” he said. “‘They bring greater diversity, they bring economic opportunity, and then humanitarian-wise, we’re helping the downtrodden.’ And while some of that may be true, especially helping the downtrodden, I’m not convinced at all refugees are good for our communities financially or culturally.”

Hohmann pointed out 90 percent of Middle Eastern refugees are on food stamps, and they are not being encouraged to assimilate like immigrants in the early 1900s. Some resettlement agencies claim the vast majority of their refugees live self-sufficiently within three months of resettlement.

“That sounds good, but when you actually question them on what that means, it doesn’t mean what it says,” Hohmann revealed. “What it really means is they’re set up on all the government welfare goodies, and, therefore, they don’t need donations from the Catholics or the Lutherans anymore.”

Hohmann told Walker that when he began his career, he was blissfully ignorant of refugee issues. However, things changed in the summer of 2014 when he was writing many stories about the illegal immigration problem. A reader reached out to him and challenged him to look at legal immigration, which brings far more people into the U.S. each year than illegal immigration does.

So Hohmann began investigating the federal refugee resettlement program, which is one component of legal immigration. The many stories he wrote on the topic eventually culminated in “Stealth Invasion.”

Hohmann said he is doing the job the mainstream media refuse to do.

“They tell us all the flowery, good-news stories about the refugees,” he said. “That is not what is needed. Somebody needed to take a look, a critical look, at the program, lift the lid, and tell the American population the dark side of what’s going on.”

America is headed down a suicidal path – but it’s a subtle invasion, and not many Americans understand the full extent of the problem. Get all the details in Leo Hohmann’s brand new book “Stealth Invasion: Muslim Conquest Through Immigration and Resettlement Jihad,” available now in hard copy or e-book at the WND Superstore.