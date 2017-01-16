(NEW YORK TIMES) — Monica Crowley, who had been selected just weeks ago to serve in a high-profile post on President-elect Donald J. Trump’s National Security Council, has decided against taking the position after allegations that she had plagiarized key passages in a recent book.

Ms. Crowley had been dogged by allegations of plagiarism in recent weeks, beginning with a discovery by CNN that she had copied several key passages in a book she published with HarperCollins. A later report in Politico unearthed similar issues in her doctoral dissertation.

“After much reflection, I have decided to remain in New York to pursue other opportunities and will not be taking a position in the incoming administration,” Ms. Crowley said in a statement to The Washington Times.