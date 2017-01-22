'More blah blah': Former Davos insider pans Biden's speech to elites

Vice President Joe Biden went before the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, this week and warned the assembled global elites that the “liberal world order” is at risk of collapse due to “destructive forces,” according to CNBC.

At a time of “uncertainty,” Biden said, world leaders must double down on the values that made Western democracies great.

But one former Davos insider listened to the vice president and heard only the words of a globalist who knows the dawn of the Trump era spells the end of his world.

“More blah blah from the progressive social democrats who have ruled the world order for decades,” said Theodore Roosevelt Malloch, who previously served on the executive board of the World Economic Forum and held an ambassadorial level post in the United Nations. “They lost. They have no one to blame but themselves: their selfishness, arrogance and elitist view of power.”

Malloch abandoned his global elitist past to jump on the Trump train as an adviser to the new president’s campaign last year. He explains the anti-establishment implications of Trump’s victory and makes the case for the 45th president in his brand-new book, “Hired: An Insider’s Look at the Trump Victory.”

However, that’s not to say Malloch has gone completely populist. He still chairs the Roosevelt Group, a leading strategic advisory and thought leadership company. He remains a self-professed “Europhile” who is attempting to become Trump’s ambassador to the European Union.

In his Davos speech, Biden singled out Russian President Vladimir Putin, saying he is using “every tool” in his power to undermine Western democracies and “roll back decades of progress.” The soon-departing vice president accused Russia of meddling in the U.S. election and said Putin’s purpose is to cause a “collapse of the international order.”

Biden’s statements conflict with Trump’s friendly posture toward Russia. Malloch believes the U.S. could benefit from establishing friendly relations with the Kremlin.

“Make no mistake, Putin is no saint,” Malloch cautioned. “But it will improve world peace and end ISIS if we can find, based in realism, a way to have detente with Russia. We should always be mindful to learn from President Reagan, however, and verify.”

Biden urged world leaders from NATO countries to support their NATO allies at a time when Trump has questioned the purpose of NATO in today’s world. He also warned the assembled elites not to build walls and live in fear, an apparent jab at Trump’s call for a border wall with Mexico.

Biden’s speech indicated Donald Trump is likely to face resistance from the established global elites as he attempts to forge America-first policies. Malloch knows the process of “draining the swamp,” as Trump has promised to do, will be a long, hard slog.

“When you drain a swamp, be it in Washington, Brussels or Davos, some creatures are evicted or don’t survive,” Malloch advised. “But Trump will try to drain the swamp. It is an uphill battle because of entrenchment.”

