My 7 predictions for the Trump epoch

I’m not a prophet, just a student of prophets.

But I did predict nearly a year ago that Donald Trump would be the next president.

So I’m going to go out on a limb, again, and make few more. (What do you expect? I’m on a roll here.)

It’s going to be a crazy and raucous four years. As a former ’60s leftist, I know bad habits die hard. Just back from D.C. for the inauguration, and caught in the crossfire between the anti-Trump crazies and the femi-nazis who came into town the next day, I can tell you there is a lot of misguided angst out there. Police had to separate the first group from those of us attending inaugural balls Friday night. It was ugly. It was open season on anyone wearing a tux or gown. The next day, the ladies in the pink “pussyhats” were about as rude as one could be to anyone who looked like a Trump supporter – meaning any man or woman not wearing pink and donned in painted cat whiskers. (Do today’s feminists know that their predecessors in the movement in the ’60s and ’70s wouldn’t have been caught dead wearing pink? How does one explain such things?) I wish Donald Trump all the best, and I love his optimism, but it will be a tough act just holding this country together. Prediction: Virtual civil war for the next two years as the crybaby left demonstrates once and for all who is really intolerant and who are the real fascists. Having said that, I am already seeing some acceptance of the Trump agenda from some unlikely sources. Expect more over the next four years. Did you see what Pope Francis said about borders over the weekend? “Yes, every country has the right to control its borders, who comes and who goes, and those countries at risk – from terrorism or such things – have even more right to control them more.” Would you have expected this seemingly predictable so-called “progressive” making a statement like that? It wouldn’t have happened if Trump lost. It wouldn’t have happened if Trump didn’t stand tall on this issue. Prediction: The Trump agenda will gain broader acceptance if not outright approval by other surprise guests over the next four years. Trump hasn’t just defeated “political correctness” in the U.S. He’s delivered a near deathblow to it worldwide – except among the hardcore left. Prediction: Similar election shockers around the globe from the East to the West. With the revival of political discernment and hope and promise for a better world will come spiritual awakening. Trump, one of the least likely figures to trigger this seems to embrace it openly and unashamedly. He’s more comfortable talking about God than any president since Ronald Reagan. It’s a marked contrast to Barack Obama who claimed to oppose same-sex marriage in 2008 and 2012 because as a “Christian” he could not accept it – only to embrace it wholeheartedly while seeking to enforce participation in it by everyone as a matter of “tolerance.” Prediction: Open faith in Jesus and interest in the Bible is going to explode. Get Joseph Farah’s newest book, “The Restitution of All Things: Israel, Christians and the End of the Age,” a manifesto for a new radical faith in the God of Abraham, Isaac and Jacob. What about radical Islam? Will it be defeated, eradicated from the face of the Earth? No, but it will change. ISIS may be all but eradicated, but Islamic terrorism has a long history – some 1,300 years. Prediction: State actors will play a bigger and more direct role in the next phase of the conflict between Dar al-Islam and Dar al-Harb – the war between Islam and the rest of the world. Will there be peace on Earth and goodwill toward men? No, there will be more and more nations and peoples demanding state sovereignty. Globalism, as we have known it, will be on the decline – a powerless, an ideological toothless tiger. Prediction: Israel will continue to be a dividing line for the world, but we will see the U.S. move its embassy to Jerusalem – a promise broken by all recent Republican U.S. presidential candidates. What will America look like after four years of Trump? If he accomplishes even half of his goals, it will be a more prosperous, safe, confident, united nation than it is today. Prediction: Trump will win re-election in a landslide.

