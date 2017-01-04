MyPillow slapped for 2-for-1 claim on TV

(MINNEAPOLIS STAR TRIBUNE) The Better Business Bureau of Minnesota and North Dakota revoked MyPillow Inc.’s accreditation, citing a battle to persuade the Chaska-based manufacturer to stop a lengthy “buy-one-get-one-free” promotion.

The bureau also lowered its rating on MyPillow from an A+ to an F. The consumer rights outfit said it pressed MyPillow since last August to end the marketing ploy, referred to by the acronym BOGO.

“Continuous BOGO offers, which can then be construed as an item’s regular, everyday price, violate not only BBB’s Code of Advertising, which all BBB Accredited Businesses agree to abide by, but also other state and national organizations’ rules,” Dana Badgerow, president and CEO of BBB in Minnesota and North Dakota, said in a statement.