Mystery grows over 100-ton granite boxes in Egypt

Millennia-old black stone boxes uncovered in Egypt are raising a new round a questions in the media, with speculation that the 100-ton pieces of Aswan granite may have been created by aliens.

Known as the Serapeum of Saqqara, the massive black boxes were discovered buried in a hillside cave system about 12 miles south of the Great Pyramid of Giza.

At the Signs of the Times website, which reproduced a report from the London Express, was the wild suggestion that the boxes were created with “cast rock, like granite concrete.”

Paul Baldwin at the Express said they weigh upward of 100 tons apiece, are solid Aswan granite and “are precision engineered to tolerances which would be deemed remarkable today.”

He said the 24 “strange and sinister coffin shaped” boxes must have been placed there by Egyptians, but how?

“And more importantly, why?” he asked.

Researchers have noted the unusually accurate stones, cut with a tolerance of “just a few microns.”

He said that is so unexpected, “some experts have concluded that they were not built for Egyptian pharaos (sic) but in fact left on earth by [an] alien race and simply appropriated by the kings.”

The boxes have markings, but researchers have discounted the hieroglyphics as nothing significant.

“The real purpose and function of the boxes remain unclear, but the[y] were clearly of importance, as they were cut with such precision they would remain airtight for many millennia.”

He said “recent research suggests it was a burial place of Apis bulls, which were worshipped as incarnations of the god Ptah.”

Egyptologists have suggested a son of Rameses II ordered the tunnel excavated and side chambers dug out to contain the large stone boxes about 3,300 years ago.

The discovery was made in the 1800s, when Auguste Mariette voyaged to Egypt to research manuscripts and found the head of a sphinx protruding from the desert sands. He cleared the sand and followed a path to the site, clearing rocks that had blocked the entrance.

But they’re getting attention now. In addition to the SOTT blog posting and Express report, Disclose.tv also carried a report, noting: “It’s still a mystery as to how the Egyptians built this place in ancient times. No one knows what purpose it served as well.”

The site never has been fully explored, and contemporary archeologists are working on that project now.

The YouTube channel Mystery History posted a video report pointing out the “profound mystery” of the objects.

“Researchers like Brien Foerster theorize they are clear examples of lost ancient high technology, created before the time of the dynastic Egyptians. Whatever their true purpose was, the truth is that they are beyond magnificent,” the report said.

See the report:

