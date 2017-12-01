Netflix pushes porn out of U.S. hotel rooms

(Fox News) When it comes to in room entertainment, a new study says that today’s hotel guests may just want to Netflix– without the “chill.”

According to data from Enseo, a company that provides in room entertainment solutions for some of the world’s biggest hotel brands like Marriott, more hotel guests are streaming a show or movie from Netflix in hotels that have axed pornographic video-on-demand (VOD) than ordering traditional adult-themed programming.

Around 1 percent of occupied hotel rooms order paid VOD, with 90 percent of those profits deriving from adult entertainment, Variety reports. But according to Enseo, hotels that replaced VOD with Netflix saw about 40 percent of hotel room’s stream content from the service.