Networks cover Women's March 129x more than March for Life

(Newsbusters) It’s called adding insult to injury: pro-life women (and men) have not only been rejected by the Women’s March on Washington but also by the liberal media.

This month, two similar events are happening in Washington, D.C. Both pertain to women. One attracted an estimated 500,000 Americans this year, the other boasts tens of thousands to hundreds of thousands marchers every year. But one main difference – a difference the media care about – is agenda: one is pro-abortion, the other is pro-life.

During their morning and evening news shows, the three broadcast networks (ABC, CBS, NBC) covered the women’s march 129 times more than they did the 2016 March for Life last year. And it’s anyone’s guess as to whether or not they will cover the 2017 March for Life Friday.