New Christian Zionism makes case apart from end-times scenario

(Christian Post) A new book by Christian scholars makes a theological case for Christians to support Israel while distancing itself from the “crazy” pop-apocalyptic end-time scenarios that sometimes animate such support in contemporary politics.

Born out of a 2015 conference in Washington D.C. sponsored by the Institute on Religion and Democracy, The New Christian Zionism: Fresh Perspectives on Israel and the Land compiles biblical, historical, and Christian political thought on the topic. Contributors include prominent theologians and geopolitical thinkers who write on an issue often characterized by sweeping generalizations and contentious politics.

In light of the Dec. 23 resolution against Israel at the United Nations and likely changes coming to U.S. policy regarding the Jewish state with a new presidential administration, the book is proving to be a prescient resource, one that examines in great depth why support for the Jews and the state of Israel runs so deep in the Christian faith.