Teen stolen as newborn found 18 years later

(FLORIDA TIMES UNION) An 18-year-old South Carolina woman’s life was turned inside out Friday morning when the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office and FBI informed her that the woman she called her mother for her entire life had been arrested for kidnapping her from a Jacksonville hospital when she was a day old.

As police work to extradite 51-year-old Gloria Denise Williams from her Waltersboro, S.C., home to Jacksonville after her arrest for kidnapping, Jacksonville Sheriff Mike Williams says the woman born as Kamiyah Mobley, but has lived her life under another name, is alive and well.

Joined by State Attorney Melissa Nelson, FBI Special Agent-in-Charge Charles Spencer and other law enforcement officials, Williams credited tips made to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children and a quickly-secured DNA match with cracking a case that saw more than 2,500 tips hit dead ends until now.