Newly unemployed progressives -- how sad

Ever since Donald Trump won the presidential race, there’s been quite a lot of jeering and gloating from Deplorables across the country whose collective voices have been unheard and/or ignored for the past eight years.

This is understandable and excusable. Granted, I’ve heard some inexcusable reactions as well, but fortunately they’re in the minority.

So when Trump’s unexpected win resulted in progressives coping with a vastly smaller job market for their skills, the jeering and gloating rose up again.

According to Free Beacon:

Thousands of President Obama appointees and hundreds of Hillary Clinton campaign staffers are struggling to look for employment after Democrats lost the White House in November. There is less demand for Democratic services now that 4,000 White House administration jobs are no longer available for the staff of 2016 Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton. Staffing opportunities on Capitol Hill have also dwindled after Democratic Senate candidates like Russ Feingold and Katie McGinty lost in 2016.

And Politico reports:

It’s insult to injury for a generation of young operatives who are still managing their shock and grief from Hillary Clinton’s loss. And for those who want to fight to keep President Barack Obama’s legacy from being erased, there aren’t a lot of places ready to pay them to do it. “It feels like there are just thousands of us trying to find a job, and there are no jobs,” said Mira Patel, a longtime Clinton aide who went from her Senate office to the State Department and, starting last summer, her presidential campaign.

Apparently, unemployment associated with a changing administration is simply an occupational hazard in Washington D.C. What makes this different is the unexpected shock of it. Quite frankly, none of these newly unemployed staffers expected Trump to win.

With political jobs scarce, some Obama staffers are trying to take their credentials into the private sector, but are finding it an uphill battle. It appears employers are leery of hiring anyone with such obvious left-leaning political suasions. The shoe, it seems, is now on the other foot.

And Deplorables are gloating. One person noted, “[Liberals] are per se unemployable, and thankfully won’t have the opportunity to live big off of the American taxpayer as they had all planned once the beast was elected. Cosmic karma, if you will.”

Putting aside the jeering tone, this comment gave me pause. I never really stopped to think about how many progressives are limited to government or government-mandated careers (think Diversity Coaches or whatever). Liberals tend to educate themselves in ways less valuable to the private sector, due in part to their focus on non-essential fields (Social Justice, Feminist Studies, Diversity Studies and other useless degrees).

But government jobs pack ’em in. Universities pack ’em in. What’s wrong with this picture?

Deplorables chimed in with a variety of unsympathetic reactions:

“Dear DNC: Do not blame Trump for your inability to get a meaningful job, it’s just that you have no marketable skills.”

“You won’t get hired. Because you lie, cheat, connive, steal, slander, backstab, abet criminals, worship Hollyweed actors, deny, defer, slack off, drink, drug, ignore, and omit. Rotsa ruck getting a job in the real world, losers.”

“Finally they’ll find out how great Obamacare is.”

“They worked to destroy the country and now they want the country to provide them jobs?”

“Now all of a sudden they’re concerned about full-time job growth in America?”

“Maybe now they’ll actually believe what the real unemployment rate is.”

“They can join 95 million Americans out of work … good luck … don’t feel one bit sorry for them.”

“Don’t you love a story with a happy ending? They made their bed and now they have to lie in it. Boo frickin HOO. I wish them the worst. They earned it.”

The left can never seem to look ahead to the consequences of their actions, and now we’re expected to offer sympathy toward these newly unemployed individuals. “How do I recalibrate my dreams?” rhetorically asked one woman.

Sweetie, millions of people simply dream of having jobs, something to provide them with dignity and a paycheck. Democrats have initiated endless policies to snatch dreams away from an endless number of hardworking people (florists, bakers and photographers come to mind). At the moment, your whining is falling on deaf ears.

The progressives understandably yelling the loudest are ones losing their government positions. These are also the ones who have been unsympathetic to Deplorables who lost manufacturing jobs over the past decade. These are the ones who were unsympathetic to the small-business owners force to close because of bureaucratic and judicial harassment.

Look, unemployment is a harsh thing. I honestly wouldn’t wish it on anyone. Yet to underscore what a flawed individual I am, I find myself having a very hard time caring in this case. Why? Because these progressives are merely getting a taste of what hundreds of thousands – millions – of other people have had to put up with for eight years. (Besides, most of them will probably get hired by universities, which will work hard to further indoctrinate your children. Parents, be warned.)

Throughout the Obama administration, the federal government has been under-reporting unemployment, putting it at a rosy 5 percent (plus or minus). But ShadowStats consistently reported unemployment at a far grimmer 23 percent – on par with the Great Depression.

Those on the ground floor of the job market have had to put up with the downturned economy ever since Obama took office. The so-called “shovel-ready” jobs promised to the American people at great cost got frittered away on crooked schemes (bureaucratic red tape, bank bailouts, stealth campaign contributions, union buyoffs, etc.) that effectively paralyzed thousands of projects.

Those who attempted to launch their own small businesses often had their dreams shattered not just by more bureaucratic red tape, but from hostile and intolerant progressives who bludgeoned them to death for nothing more sinister than opposing opinions – all in the name of “tolerance” and “diversity,” of course.

So my advice for those seeking employment in this new economy is to make yourself as employable as possible in the private sector. Stop whining. Quit being a social justice warrior. Consider a trade school. Start a business. Make or sell a product or service people actually want, rather than forcibly shoving unwanted government-mandated junk down their throats.

And when you DO land a job, don’t expect to earn a quick buck by suing for an “-ism” (racism, sexism, whatever). Those days are, I pray, over.

Welcome to the new economy. Now excuse me while I go to church to ask forgiveness for my uncharitable thoughts. After all, Romans 12:19.

