Newspaper publisher: 'Murder' would end Trump presidency

(INFOWARS) Newspaper publisher Josef Joffe came up with a not so novel idea to remove Donald Trump from office; have someone in the White House murder him.

After a caller to the show asked the panel if there was “still a way out of the Trump catastrophe” to remove him from office, one female panelist began discussing how she thought Trump might be impeached before his first term was up.

“There has to be a qualified two-thirds majority of the Senate in order for a removal of office to take place. These are politically and legally pretty high hurdles, a lot would have to happen for it, we’re far away from that,” she said.