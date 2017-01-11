Now Facebook training journalists

(BLOOMBERG) — Facebook Inc., struggling with its growing role as a distributor of news, is embarking on a project that includes stronger partnerships with media companies, greater support for local news and better efforts to educate users to avoid hoaxes.

The company’s Journalism Project follows a year of debate over Facebook’s role in the media — inside the company and externally — during which it faced questions over whether the social network is biased in the way it presents news to users and whether it propagates false information. Members of the media will be updated on the efforts, which include training for journalists and ways to promote news literacy among users, on a new Facebook Journalism Project page.

“We know that our community values sharing and discussing ideas and news, and as a part of our service, we care a great deal about making sure that a healthy news ecosystem and journalism can thrive,” the company said in a blog post.