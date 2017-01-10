Now Palestinians want Israel booted from soccer

Following a United Nations resolution condemning Israel, Palestinians now are demanding that the international soccer organization, FIFA, expel Israel.

Just before Christmas, the U.N. Security Council passed a resolution calling on Israel to retreat to its 1967 borders to allow for creation of a Palestinian state. The U.S. refused to use its veto power to block it.

The essential claim of the resolution is that Jewish cities and communities in the disputed territory Israel recovered in a defensive war violate international law.

Now the drive comes to throw Israel out of FIFA over Israel’s presence in the West Bank.

The drive is being pushed by Jibril Rajoub, chairman of the Palestinian Football Association, who is asking FIFA to expel Israel’s football clubs when it holds its meeting in Zurich this week.

The complaint is that some of Israel’s teams are based in the West Bank.

However, a new report from Palestinian Media Watch charges that the effort is another anti-Semitic attack on Israel.

In fact, it is Rajoub who should be ejected, if anyone should, it argues.

PMW reports that Rajoub has described terror attacks on Israel in 2015 and last year as “individual acts of bravery.”

“I am proud of them. I congratulate everyone who carried them out,” he said.

PMW compiled a 20-page report on Rajoub’s actions and statements and is forwarding it to FIFA and various officials.

The report shows that Rajoub “is adamantly against ‘normalization” with Israel in sports and opposes joint peacebuilding activities for Palestinians and Israelis, PMW said.

He referred to a friendly football game between Palestinian and Israeli youth as ‘a crime against humanity.'”

PMW said FIFA’s mission “states its commitment to enabling the global community to play football without discrimination or prejudice.”

“Allowing Rajoub to use the title of chairman of a FIFA association when he supports terror and glorifies terrorists makes a mockery of FIFA’s principles. PMW’s Rajoub File calls on FIFA to hold Rajoub accountable for violating FIFA’s code of ethics by demanding that the PA remove him from his position and replace him with a chairman who supports peace.”

The introduction to the report says Rajoub’s “hate promotion, terror support, and terror glorification” include “incitement to murder.”

“In appearances on the official Palestinian Authority TV, Rajoub has promoted the shooting and stabbing of Israeli civilians. Rajoub also glorifies terrorists by naming sporting tournaments and events in their honor. Last year, Rajoub referred to murderers of civilians as ‘heroes and a crown on the head of every Palestinian.’ In a TV interview, he said, ‘If we had a nuke, we’d have used it this very morning,'” PMW said.

He also “prohibits peacebuilding sports activities between Palestinians and Israelis, actively countering the spirit of FIFA as set forth in its mission statement,” PMW said.

“Currently, Rajoub claims that his complaints about Israel are focused on Israeli sports teams and stadiums in the West Bank. However, looking at his behavior and statements over the past five years, it is clear that Rajoub has an anti-Israel agenda and this is merely a pretext. Already in 2013, Rajoub expressed his goal to ‘screw’ Israel by isolating it from international sports through expulsion from FIFA. It had nothing to do with the location of Israeli football teams and everything to do with his inherent prejudices against Israel.”

“The PMW report documents unequivocally that Jibril Rajoub promotes terror and incites murder, and that he also does so using his title as chairman of the Palestine Football Association, a member association of FIFA. Rajoub absolutely rejects building peace through sports activities with Israelis,” the organization reported.

“Furthermore, given his status as the head of a FIFA member country’s football association, every time Rajoub has expressed his support for terrorists, he has brought dishonor to FIFA.”

WND reported on the move to remove the U.S. from the U.N., including a petition drive.

The petition states: “We … urge President-elect Donald J. Trump and the Republican Congress to declare all United Nations resolutions, treaties and other explicit and implicit commitments to be no longer binding on the United States and violations of American sovereignty. … We urge President-elect Donald J. Trump and the Republican Congress to use all available means to encourage allies of the United States and Israel to withdraw from the United Nations and withhold all funding and official recognition from that organization.”

David Greenfield at FrontPage Magazine wrote, “The United Nations does only two things consistently and effectively: waste money and bash Israel. Sometimes it manages to do both at the same time.”

He pointed out for its money, the U.S. gets a U.N. email system that was “used to distribute child pornography … U.N. staff members have smuggled drugs, attacked each other with knives and pool cues, not to mention a tractor.” Greenfield also mentioned bribery cases.

Defunding? “It’s something that we and every sane country should have done decades ago. If you give money to the U.N., it will end up anywhere and everywhere except where it’s supposed to go. But defunding the U.N. isn’t enough. There is no reason for us to remain there at all.”

He finished: “We should defund and withdraw. … The billions we waste on the U.N. will go toward taking care of our people. And once we are free of the U.N., we will actually be able to promote real human rights instead of pandering to the dictators and Islamists of the United Nations.”

“The U.N. is a massively corrupt and hopelessly broken institution,” said Joseph Farah, founder, editor and CEO of WND. “If ever there was a time and the right opportunity to put this on the front burner of a new administration that clearly opposes the kind of globalist vision that the U.N. offers and promotes, this is it. Enough is a enough! Why are we supporting this twisted, anti-Israel rogues gallery with our tax dollars and debt? Why do we continue to permit them to operate within our country? If Donald Trump and the U.S. Congress don’t seize this moment, a future administration will undoubtedly humiliate the U.S. and our allies, again, through the auspices of the United Nuisances.”

Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, a candidate for president in 2016, tweeted: “Spoke w/ Israeli PM @netanyahu tonight to wish him Happy Chanukah & assure him of strong support in Congress. No US $ for UN until reversed.”

