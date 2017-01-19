Now 'Sad Jeb Bush' gets crowdsourced birthday cake

Election year 2016 was not kind to Jeb Bush.

Despite being the candidate of choice for the Republican Party’s big-money donors – who, incidentally, planned to use the clout of their cash to bypass the conservative base and crown the third member of the Bush dynasty – Jeb was rejected spectacularly.

His $130 million campaign never gained any traction or voter support and he just faded away.

Well, sort of.

Actually, the former Florida governor is “enjoying” a new life as an Internet meme – “Sad Jeb.”

Labeled “low energy” by Donald Trump and friendless – based on his admission in a decade-old GQ interview – the ribbings he got during the campaign continue.

The latest is an online crowdfunding campaign dubbed “Operation Red Velvet” to buy a cake for Bush’s Feb. 11 birthday, reported Miami NewTimes. He will be 63.

According to the spoofer behind the GoFundMe page, “It has been sadly revealed by a few reports … that Jeb does not have many, if any, friends. It would break my heart to see someone who brought us so much joy to be left alone on the one day of the year that celebrates his life.

“So together, all of us, anarchists, communists, socialists, and anything in between, can collectively bring some happiness to this wonderful man, by delivering him a very special birthday cake.

“It will be red and black and with the words ‘Happy Birthday Comrade Jeb!’ Jeb has a fondness for turtles so we will ask the shop to include a turtle or two on top.

The turtles, reportedly refer to the toy turtles he carried in his pocket during the campaign as a reminder that “slow and steady wins the race.”

The reference to “Comrade Jeb!” is another meme adopted by leftists since the election who have recast the establishment Republican as a street-fighting revolutionary intent on overthrowing capitalism.

At $188, the 20-day campaign has surpassed its $60 goal.

With his nemesis Donald Trump being inaugurated Friday, it will take a very special cake to bring Jeb Bush out of the doldrums.