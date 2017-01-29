Now wildlife crimes linked to human-rights abuses

Wildlife trafficking not only is a crime that costs hundreds of billions of dollars a year in damages, it also is linked to human rights abuses, with crews subject to crime lords sometimes the targets of violent attack, according to a report in Joseph Farah’s G2 Bulletin.

That’s according to a new report from police agencies that are cooperating in an international effort to crack down on wildlife crimes, which generate fraud, corruption, environmental crimes, money laundering and firearms violations.

The details of the anti-trafficking campaign were released by INTERPOL as part of its announcement of a new international crackdown.

The goal is to identify and dismantle the crime syndicates that make an estimated $258 billion a year from wildlife trafficking across Asia and Africa.

The campaign also targets countries that receive and offer transit to illegal ivory, rhinoceros horn or Asian big-cat products.

The international groups coordinating the effort are the Anti-Corruption and Financial Crime unit, the Digital Forensics Lab, firearms investigators and the unit that pursues fugitives around the world.

INTERPOL Secretary General Jürgen Stock said, “Protecting the world’s wildlife heritage is our collective responsibility, as global citizens and as international law enforcement.”

