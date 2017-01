(NBC NEWS) Two NJ Transit passengers have been arrested in separate attacks on the commuter rail’s employees, one accused of throwing a hot cup of coffee on a bus driver’s face and the other accused of shoving a train conductor, officials say.

Last Friday, a 40-year-old woman was getting off a NJ Transit bus in Newark when she allegedly threw a cup of hot coffee in the operator’s face, burning her, NJ Transit police say.

The driver suffered minor burns and was treated and released at a nearby hospital, police said.