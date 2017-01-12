Obama considering commuting Manning's sentence

(The Hill) Army document leaker Chelsea Manning is on President Obama’s shortlist for a possible sentence commutation, NBC News reported Wednesday.

The decision could reportedly come as soon as Wednesday, the network reported, citing a Justice Department source.

“I have more hope right now than I have the entire time since she was sentenced,” Manning’s aunt, Deborah Manning, told NBC News. “I do think it’s the last hope for a while.”

Manning, a former Army analyst, was sentenced to 35 years in prison after leaking thousands of classified documents related to the Iraq and Afghanistan wars to WikiLeaks.

Manning pleaded guilty to the charges and apologized to the court before sentencing.