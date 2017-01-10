Obama, Hillary staffers struggle to find post-election jobs

(FREE BEACON) Thousands of President Obama appointees and hundreds of Hillary Clinton campaign staffers are struggling to look for employment after Democrats lost the White House in November.

Since Donald Trump won the presidential election, there have been far fewer employment opportunities for Democrats in the Washington, D.C. area, Politico reported over the weekend.

There is less demand for Democratic services now that 4,000 White House administration jobs are no longer available for the staff of 2016 Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton. Staffing opportunities on Capitol Hill have also dwindled after Democratic Senate candidates like Russ Feingold and Katie McGinty lost in 2016.