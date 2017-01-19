Obama issues final round of sentence commutations

(The Hill) President Obama on Thursday commuted the sentences of 330 inmates on his final full day in office, the White House announced.

Obama has set a record with his aggressive use of clemency power. The 1,715 commutations granted during his eight years in office are more than any president in the nation’s history.

“You have been granted a second chance because the president sees the potential in you,” White House counsel Neil Eggleston wrote in a blog post. “The president concluded that you have taken substantial steps to remedy your past mistakes and that you are deserving of a second chance.”