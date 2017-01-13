Obama-Kerry have 1 last surprise waiting for Jewish state

Israel is bracing for more hostile declarations from a bloc of more than 70 nations meeting Sunday in Paris with the goal of embracing a document that calls for a two-state solution with a Palestinian state formed within the 1949 boundaries.

Israel will not even have a representative in Paris, nor will Israel be present when Pope Francis meets with Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas the day before, on Saturday. This has led some to describe the pope’s meddling as tantamount to “having a wedding without the groom.”

This weekend’s developments are just the latest in a three-week nightmare for Israel that has coincided with the final month of Barack Obama’s presidency.

The United Nations Security Council passed a resolution Dec. 23 calling all of east Jerusalem, Judea and Samaria “occupied Palestinian land.” Five days later, Secretary of State John Kerry declared that construction in Judea and Samaria stands as one of the main obstacles to peace and said Israel could either be Jewish or Democratic, not both.

The Palestinians, emboldened by the U.N. action and Kerry’s comments, wasted no time reacting. A Palestinian drove his truck into a group of Israeli soldiers in Jerusalem last Sunday, killing four and wounding 15.

The Palestinian Authority responded by giving a monthly stipend to the widow of the terrorist truck driver.

Now, the Paris peace summit document looms, and the fear is that it will be used by the U.N. as the basis for yet another anti-Israel resolution or statement that will be issued when the U.N. Security Council meets on Jan. 17, just three days before Obama leaves office.

There is language in the document that pays lip service to the concept of a solution “not being imposed” on the parties, “yet that is precisely what U.N. Security Council Resolution 2334, the Paris Peace Summit ‘Agreement,’ and the upcoming UNSC Resolution seek to do,” according to a report by the Jewish Press.

Michele Bachmann, the former GOP congresswoman from Minnesota, a strong supporter of Israel, said the global body’s momentum against Israel has been shifted into overdrive by the administration of President Obama.

“Despite significant U.S. military and diplomatic weakening under Obama’s leadership, the U.S. remains the world’s leading global nation state,” Bachmann told WND. “Tragically, Obama unmistakably sent the message that the problems of the world are Israel’s fault.”

And why would he do that?

“Because Jews seek to live quietly on their own rightfully secured land, and Arabs want the land known as Israel,” Bachmann said. “Arab leaders announce every day they will not rest until Israel is no longer a Jewish state, and apparently Obama agrees with that.”

Trump to the rescue?

Bachmann is of the belief that it doesn’t really matter what declarations are made in France.

“Obama is about to lose his power and Israel is about to gain a powerful friend in the White House,” she said. “In Donald Trump, the Arab world will discover a man who will not undermine the Jewish state.

“And they will learn the U.N. is not a powerful global government, but remains a dysfunctional playground for anti-American dictator wannabes.”

Joel Richardson, a Christian filmmaker and author of several books an Bible prophecy, including “The Islamic Antichrist” and “When A Jew Rules the World,” says the Scriptures are clear that before the Second Coming of Jesus Christ, a majority of the nations will gather together against Jerusalem. The Jewish prophets Joel, Zechariah and Ezekiel are all in agreement on this, as well as the fact that God will judge the nations for their treatment of his people, Israel.

Significance of the number 70

“Within Jewish thought, the number 70 represents fullness. This is why the Sanhedrin for example has 70 rabbis, representing the fullness of the Jewish nation,” Richardson told WND in an email.

He cites Exodus 24:7, which refers to these 70 elders: “Then [the Lord] said to Moses, ‘Come up to the LORD, you and Aaron, Nadab and Abihu and seventy of the elders of Israel, and you shall worship at a distance.’”

“So it is not a coincidence that we have 70 gentile nations coming together to make declarations against Israel,” Richardson said. “This is, as it were the fullness of the Gentiles coming against Israel. The global spiritual ramifications for unjustly condemning Israel is profound. In Joel 3, we see that when the nations come against Israel, the Lord takes it very personally.”

A coming calamity

Paul McGuire, who taught courses on Israel and Bible prophecy for many years at Kings College and Seminary and has written several books on the topic, said the global elites who run the United Nations hate Israel and the United States. They see the two countries as the primary obstacles to the global governance and control that the United Nations has always coveted.

“The two-state solution has always been a nightmare problem, because all it does is it increases the physical proximity between Israel and the Arabs and puts the terrorists basically right in the lap of Israel, with an army right inside their nation,” McGuire told WND.

“The goal of the Palestinians from day one going back to Yasser Arafat, has been to literally drive the Jews into the sea and wipe them out,” he said. “And so Israel, as a defensive measure, took that land in 1967, and now you have Obama pressuring the nations, and it’s looking like a slam dunk to create the two-state solution, which represents the globalist position, and it will lead to unprecedented slaughter. It will be a nightmare.”

McGuire said that under the Abrahamic covenant God gave the physical descendants of Abraham the land as an “everlasting” covenant, and it’s not contingent on what those descendants deserve.

“And the other thing is this is really the game plan for the New World Order and the globalist elites, of whom Kerry is a part; and they don’t give a damn about Bible prophecy,” he said. “It exposes what the globalists and the U.N. are all about. They enact policies that are counter to the word of God in order to curse God.”

Pray for Trump

McGuire said Christians “need to be praying for Trump, because this is very bad news, and very bad things could erupt; in fact, they will erupt.”

Trump’s strategy remains to be seen. He could undo the U.S. commitment to the two-state solution and move the U.S. Embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem. But he cannot undo the U.N. resolutions.

“He does need to get us out of the U.N., because the U.N. is an adversary of Christians, of Jews and of all independent sovereign nations, and especially of the United States,” McGuire said. “People don’t get it. They buy the propaganda of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt and all the movie stars who sell it as this benevolent organization that’s going to feed the hungry, but that’s not who they really are. The purpose of the United Nations is to push policies that benefit the globalist elite.”

Also in the middle of the “false peace” that the world community is trying to force upon Israel is the Vatican.

Palestinian Authority President Abbas is expected to meet with Pope Francis at the Vatican on Saturday, one day before France is scheduled to host an international peace conference on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. The pope has been a strong supporter of a two-state solution and has held three meetings with Abbas since his papacy began in 2013.

The consequences

Bill Koenig, author of “Eye to Eye: Facing the Consequences of Dividing Israel,” has documented the negative events that often seem to follow the U.S. failing to defend Israel at the United Nations.

“The Obama administration said they won’t approve or abstain in another resolution. We’ll see,” he said.

There have been 1,000 tremors and earthquakes in California and Nevada since the Dec. 23 U.N. Resolution 2334 approval. The four quakes measured 5.8, 5.6, 5.7, and 4.1 on the day of John Kerry’s Dec 28 speech.

Koenig says the Paris terror events of Jan. 7 and Nov 13, 2015, were both connected to Israel pressure.

“The French also had record floods in Paris during their June 3, 2016 peace conference,” Koenig told WND. “Germany did, too.”

Laurie Cardoza-Moore, director of Proclaiming Justice to the Nations, another pro-Israel group, sent out an action alert to members Friday asking them to contact U.N. Ambassador Samantha Power and tell her not support any more anti-Israel resolutions.

“Please ask your ambassador to vote against any attempt to divide the nation of Israel,” Cardoza-Moore’s email states. “Remind him/her that the UN has no jurisdictional authority to unilaterally impose boundaries on a sovereign state.

“Furthermore, according to international law, the Jewish people have legitimate rights to the land of Palestine. Those rights are preserved in three legally binding international treaties. … The 1920 San Remo Resolution, the 1922 Mandate for Palestine and the 1924 Anglo-American Convention on Palestine.”

Timeline for the upcoming events

Friday, Jan. 6: Meeting of senior diplomats from the dozens of Western and Arab countries that will attend the conference. French provide first draft.

This week, two more rounds of consultations were held on the statement’s wording before the conference

Sunday, Jan. 15: Paris Conference for 70 nations

Sunday, Jan. 15: Fatah and Hamas Meeting in Moscow for unity talks.

Monday, Jan. 16: EU foreign ministers’ council and the foreign ministers of the Quartet meet.

Tuesday, Jan. 17: U.N. Security Council convenes for its monthly open-debate on the Israeli-Palestinian issue in New York.

Friday, Jan. 20: President-elect Trump and Vice President-elect Pence takes office