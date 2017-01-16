Obama leaves office with a big finish

President Obama has taken a very activist approach to his last month in the White House.

Some people have said he was more active in the last month than in the previous year. Perhaps that is true, but he has clearly decided to take a very active departure. One can only speculate on what the note for Donald Trump will be like when he leaves, as each president traditionally leaves a note on the Oval Office desk for the incoming president.

He went up to Congress to push the Democrats to continue to fight for the Affordable Care Act (Obamacare) and met with them behind closed doors.

He surprised Vice President Joe Biden with the Presidential Medal of Freedom with Distinction, and he worked with the vice president’s staff so Mr. Biden would have no idea it was going to happen.

This week, he established three new monuments: Birmingham Civil Rights National Monument (the Gaston Motel) the Freedom Riders National Monument (the former Greyhound bus station in Anniston, Alabama) and the Reconstruction Era National Monument (the old Beaufort firehouse in South Carolina).

Many people have been critical of the actions taken by President Obama and Homeland Security Secretary Jeh Johnson with regard to Cuba. This week, the administration eliminated the longstanding policy of allowing any Cubans who set foot on American land to stay here. Some felt it was a way of protecting an avalanche of Cubans trying to get to the U.S. before President Trump takes office, while others, such as Sen. Marco Rubio of Florida, were outraged by it. It seems to be a final hats-off to Raul Castro.

Here is what they told the press: “As part of the normalization of relations with the government of Cuba, effective immediately I have repealed the ‘wet foot, dry foot’ policy with regard to Cuban migrants that has been in place since the mid-1990s. Going forward, those Cuban migrants who arrive in the United States illegally, with some exceptions which I’ll get into in a moment, will be subject to deportation consistent with our laws and our immigration enforcement priorities.”

This week, he also designated the World Organization for Animal Health as a public international organization.

Although he did this before Christmas and not in the last month, he issued more commutations and pardons in one day than any other president. It will be interesting to note before he leaves office who will get a full presidential pardon. On Dec. 19, President Obama granted commutation of sentence to 153 individuals and pardons to 78 individuals.

He has been faulted for the economy, and as President-elect Trump said this week at his press conference, for the number of people who are not in the workforce. However, President Obama inherited a tanking economy and the edge of a recession. Obama did well with the economy.

Perhaps, his most memorable event was his farewell address in Chicago, where he said it all started. Although people may disagree with what he did, he outlined his accomplishments. He said: “If I had told you that we would open up a new chapter with the Cuban people, shut down Iran’s nuclear weapons program without firing a shot, and take out the mastermind of 9/11 … if I had told you that we would win marriage equality, and secure the right to health insurance for another 20 million of our fellow citizens – you might have said our sights were set a little too high.”

President Obama’s speech, although taking aim at President Trump’s policies without saying it, did leave the door open to connect with the incoming president on terrorism. The president said, “Because of the extraordinary courage of our men and women in uniform, and the intelligence officers, law enforcement and diplomats who support them, no foreign terrorist organization has successfully planned and executed an attack on our homeland these past eight years; and although Boston and Orlando remind us of how dangerous radicalization can be, our law enforcement agencies are more effective and vigilant than ever. We’ve taken out tens of thousands of terrorists – including Osama bin Laden. The global coalition we’re leading against ISIL has taken out their leaders, and taken away about half their territory. ISIL will be destroyed, and no one who threatens America will ever be safe.”

From news reports this week, it looks as if President Obama is trying to end the life of Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi while he is still commander in chief. That would be a big finish for President Obama and the U.S.

