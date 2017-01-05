Obamacare fallout? MD Anderson cutting 1,000 staffers

(Houston Chronicle) MD Anderson Cancer Center will cut its payroll by about 1,000 people, including 800 to 900 layoffs, the institution’s leaders announced Thursday.

No doctors or clinical-care nurses will lose their jobs, as Anderson reduces costs to try to stem operating losses. The layoffs will save the cancer hospital about $120 million.

The reduction, nearly 5 percent of Anderson’s 20,000-employee work force, had been feared at the acclaimed cancer center since late last month when officials confirmed operating losses of more than $50 million in both September and October. A cost-containment plan had been implemented then that stopped short of layoffs, but officials warned that staff cuts were under consideration.