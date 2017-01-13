Obama's last lies?

By Stu Tarlowe

I’ve noticed that quite often, when Barack Obama makes a speech, like an entertainer who opens his act with his biggest number, Obama’s strategy is to open his speech with the most blatant, brazen, bald-faced lie imaginable. He did that again Tuesday night, in what was billed as (and what we can only hope actually was) his “Farewell Address.”

Just a few minutes into his speech he uttered a real howler when, in listing some of his regime’s “accomplishments,” he referred to having “shut down Iran’s nuclear weapons program without firing a shot.”

Holy cow! Had I been playing the popular drinking game of taking a sip of my favorite adult beverage every time I heard a politician (Obama in particular) lie, I would have had to slug down a really stiff belt for that one. Of course, just about anyone who plays that game winds up snockered in pretty short order when Barack Hussein Obama is at the lectern or anywhere in front of a camera.

Truth be told, the rest of his speech didn’t strike me as consisting of blatant, brazen lies so much as it seemed to consist of non sequiturs and contradictions in terms, and what made things seem to be contradictory or to not follow was the impossible-to-ignore history of the fellow uttering them.

So, when Obama mentioned, several times, his love for America or for the Constitution, or for “the rule of law,” or when he spoke so glowingly of the concept of citizenship, it definitely made the red light flash and the warning buzzer sound in my brain’s Horses–t Detector, even if it didn’t peg the needle firmly into the red zone the way his treacherously fallacious claim about Iran had.

Uttered by anyone else, his remarks about America, her Constitution and the rule of law could very well have had me smiling and nodding in agreement. But, coming from someone who had, for at least eight years, exhibited an animus and resentment toward the very nation, its founders and many of its citizens; someone who had run roughshod over the Constitution and circumvented or merely ignored the rule of law whenever it suited him, as well as having watered down and cheapened the notion of citizenship, his remarks weren’t so much falsehoods in a technical sense as in a conceptual sense.

I finally figured out that listening to Barack Obama speechify about love of country and the rule of law was probably a lot like listening to Larry Flynt lecture about modesty and decency.

Stu Tarlowe is a native New Yorker living in the Heart of America. His pantheon of heroes and role models includes Barry Farber, Jean Shepherd, Long John Nebel, Aristide Bruant, Col. Jeff Cooper, Rabbi Meir Kahane and G. Gordon Liddy.