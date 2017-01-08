Outgoing Obama vs. Outgoing George Washington

My, how 220 years can change the world.

This Tuesday, Jan. 10, President Obama will deliver his farewell speech from his hometown in Chicago. It promises to rally the left and mainstream media in ways that will bring tears to Michael Moore and George Soros.

The White House has given a single clue into what Obama will be sharing.

On the White House website page, “My Farewell Address,” Obama (or his main speech writer) wrote, “I’m just beginning to write my remarks. But I’m thinking about them as a chance to say thank you for this amazing journey, to celebrate the ways you’ve changed this country for the better these past eight years, and to offer some thoughts on where we all go from here.”

A few interesting remarks here.

First, “The ways you’ve changed this country”? “You’ve”? I think he meant, “The ways I’ve changed this country.”

No doubt, we can credit eight years of Obama’s presidency for leaning our country more left, making it more socialistic, driving us $10 trillion deeper into national debt, further restricting our First Amendment and Second Amendment rights, obliterating the 10th Amendment power of individual states by massive overreach of the federal government, radically increasing entitlements and abortion funding through Obamacare, food stamps and other executive orders, making a mess out of U.S. international affairs and relations, and enabling the growth and encroachment of ISIS and its sympathizers at our borders and within all 50 states of the union, according to the FBI.

If marginal economic growth and job creation – most of which happened despite Obama, not because of him – justifies the above negatives, consider me clueless. (According to the U.S. Labor Department’s Bureau of Labor Statistics’ December report, the number of Americans not in the labor force actually grew from 80,529,000 in 2009 when Obama took office to 95,102,000 today. The next administration has a big job ahead of it to reverse all the above trends.)

The other interesting goal in Obama’s White House website’s remarks regarding his upcoming farewell speech are the words: “and to offer some thoughts on where we all go from here.”

That is Obama code for: “Let’s see how many underhanded Trump jabs I can make in a single hour while I discuss where I think the nation should go.” The meter will be counting.

“Where we all go from here”?

I know where he’ll be going: out the Oval Office door.

Obama finished his White House website diatribe by writing, “Because, for me, it’s always been about you.”

Me? Little ol’ Chuck Norris?

Forgive me for saying, Mr. President, but I just haven’t felt the love. You have further dismantled our republic, especially as our Founders established it. You even completely ignored the very warnings in President George Washington’s Farewell Address, and did the opposite of his advice. Let me explain.

Obama started his White House website remarks with the correct explanation: “In 1796, as George Washington set the precedent for a peaceful, democratic transfer of power, he also set a precedent by penning a farewell address to the American people. And over the 220 years since, many American presidents have followed his lead.”

But that’s where any comparison stops, because the actual content of George Washington’s Farewell Address would taste so bitter to Obama and all of his minions that they would prefer to eat leftover fruitcake from Christmas.

I encourage every American citizen to read President Washington’s 1796 Farewell Address, especially before Obama gives his speech Tuesday night.

As OurDocuments.gov explains, “In the 32-page handwritten address, Washington urged Americans to avoid excessive political party spirit and geographical distinctions. In foreign affairs, he warned against long-term alliances with other nations. The address was printed in Philadelphia’s American Daily Advertiser on September 19, 1796.”

Dr. Gordon L. Anderson (Ph.D., Claremont Graduate University), the president of Paragon House and author of “Life, Liberty, and the Pursuit of Happiness,” penned an excellent summary of our nation’s first president’s speech, titling it: “20 Unheeded Warnings in Washington’s Farewell Address.”

It could also rightly be labeled: “20 Unheeded Warnings in Washington’s Farewell Address Unheeded by President Obama.” The truth is, Washington’s speech sounds more like a denunciation of the Obama presidency.

Here are Washington’s 20 unheeded warnings, according to Dr. Anderson:

Be vigilant. People will seek to use the government for selfish ends. Avoid overgrown military establishments; they are hostile to liberty. Prevent all obstructions to the execution of the laws. Control bureaucracies; make sure they all work together. Avoid political parties; they will cause divisive factions and unscrupulous men will use them to undermine the government. Give allegiance to the Constitution; improve it as necessary. Do not alter the Constitution lightly, or based on hypothesis; apply the experience applied when it was created. Be suspicious of administrators; they may serve themselves rather than the people. Watch for consolidation of power in any department of government. Preserve existing checks and balances and add more where power needs to be checked. Religion and morality are essential to create the virtue necessary to preserve the union. Promote widespread education; democracy requires literate citizens that understand the system of governance and take responsibility for themselves. Avoid debt; and immediately discharge any debt created by war. Taxes are unpleasant; government spending should be candidly conducted. Cultivate peace and justice toward all nations. Avoid alliances and maintain neutrality among nations. Avoid dependency; a weak state that allies with a stronger state will become its servant. Real patriots will resist intrigues, while dupes will surrender to interests. In trade, give no nation a favored nation status. Be guided by principles, not interests.

Could the warrant to finally cease and desist Obama’s hope and change scream any louder?

So, now it’s time for Obama to decrease, and Trump to increase.

Regarding the present administration’s departure, I can’t say my household will be shedding any tears. We’ve neither been fans nor followers.

Shakespeare wrote, “Parting is sweet sorrow.” But I suppose President George Washington’s final words from his ultimate farewell speech when departing this planet are more fitting: “Tis Well.”

