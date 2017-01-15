Painting of cops as pigs removed for violating rules

(Fox News) A painting depicting police officers as pigs that a Missouri representative hung in a Capitol Hill hallway will be removed for good next week, the Architect of the Capitol said.

The 2016 painting by then-high school senior David Pulphus won a contest organized by Rep. W. Lacy Clay (D-St. Louis), and the congressman later affixed the art to a wall in a hallway connecting House office buildings to the Capitol.

Several congressmen, including Reps. Duncan Hunter (R-Calif.), Doug Lamborn (R-Colo.), Dana Rohrabacher (R-Calif.) and Brian Babin (R-Texas) have, on separate occasions, removed the painting and returned it to Clay’s office.