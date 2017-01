(THE HILL) Former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin on Wednesday apologized to WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange for condemning him in the past.

“Exposing the truth re: the Left having been oh-so-guilty of atrocious actions and attitudes of which they’ve falsely accused others,” Palin wrote on Facebook.

“The media collusion that hid what many on the Left have been supporting is shocking. This important information that finally opened people’s eyes to democrat candidates and operatives would not have been exposed were it not for Julian Assange.”