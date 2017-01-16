Parents: School sex-ed program an open door to porn

Two parents whose child attends a Colorado middle school are charging that the district’s sex ed program, which links to the outside online resources of a massive “information services” company, actually allows students to access pornographic content and images.

But, they say, their parental portal locks away those same images. So they’ve started a campaign to insist the district do something to address their concerns, a move that includes discussing the situation with an activist group in Massachusetts.

The district calls the claim nonsense, and cites the opinion of the domestic terror-linked Southern Poverty Law Center, which slams the activist organization, MassResistance, as an “anti-gay hate group.” It’s the same SPLC that called Dr. Ben Carson a “hater” for his views on traditional marriage. (It was linked in a Washington, D.C., courtroom to domestic terror several years ago when a man now convicted of trying to commit mass murder confessed he used the SPLC website’s list of ‘anti-gay hate groups’ to pick a target, the Family Research Council).

The dispute came up a few months back, when the parents, whose names WND is withholding so that their child in the district’s Fox Ridge Middle School is not identified, were checking out their child’s password access, and they stumbled upon what they found objectionable.

Many of the discussion materials and images cannot be reproduced on WND, but MassResistance, which for years as operated as a pro-family group to educate people about attacks on the family, children, religion and society, especially in educational settings, posted a multitude online.

See what American education has become, in “Crimes of the Educators: How Utopians Are Using Government Schools to Destroy America’s Children.”

Among the information pages found accessible were those explaining “How to have oral sex,” “How to have anal sex” and “How to have vaginal sex.”

The report said, “We’ve often reported on the dramatic influx of ‘comprehensive sex-ed’ into schools across the country in recent years despite vocal outrage by parents. The graphic sexual content and LGBT tips that schools are pushing at students has been very disturbing for some time now, and is getting much worse.”

The report continued, “Children attending middle schools in the Cherry Creek School District in suburban Denver, Colorado, are now being given access to extremely graphic sexual and homosexual pornography, material encouraging them to become sexually and homosexually active, descriptions of ‘sex toys,’ and much more.”

The report from MassResistance, which is led by Brian Camenker, who confirmed he was independently able to reproduce the results uncovered by the Cherry Creek parents, said when the parents “presented samples of the pornography and other explicit sexual material found on the students’ portal to school officials and board members .. .the officials did not deny that that it is being made available to the middle school students.

“They simply do not see a problem with it.”

See the full online report from MassResistance (Be warned that it contains explicit references, images.)

And they warned the parents were “breaking school policy” by using their child’s password instead of one designated for parents.

Among the materials that were accessed was a “gay” book described as “Alexander’s big night out at a gay bar leads to hot, but complicated encounter.”

An excerpt from a “short story” also was accessed: “The man f—–like the broken light, ramming his personality through a defective wire. The boy moved with him, the outer world going dim as huge pictures bloomed inside his head. He moved back and forth as he condensed these pictures into a fine point of feeling, sweet as the highest, purest song…”

Camenker’s report said the material include subjects like “Ideas for erotic sex,” “Explicit sexuality information,” “Homosexual and transgender sex information,” “Graphic homosexual short stories,” and “BDSM – bondage and sexual sadomasochism.”

One accessed article was called “Orgasms for All.” One lesson instructs, “So lock the door, grab a hand mirror, and let’s inspect your ittiest bits.”

One interactive page instructs, “Arrange the steps required to apply a condom by clicking and dragging each condom in its right position.”

One graphic explains “you could … suck, kiss, touch, bite, fondle, nibble, squeeze, and lick someone’s … kiss for a long time, using lots of tongue … have sex in front of mirrors … get into role play (for instance, tie someone up) … look at sexy pictures and vidoes … talk dirty .. strip down … shower together.”

Yet another instruction talks about exhibitionism: “We’re talking all types. Flashing, sex in a public place, sex in a private place with open drapes, wearing a skirt but no underwear. (Um, meaning her. Generally.) ‘The thrill of being viewed has a lot to do with getting attention,’ says Queen. ‘For women, it’s a sort of centering experience that makes them realize they have attractiveness and erotic energy, even if they don’t look like Lindsey Lohan.”

The outside company to which Cherry Creek links is EBSCO Information Services, which, the father told WND, admitted having a wide range of such material online.

The company declined to respond to WND’s request for comment.

District spokesperson Tustin Amole confirmed to WND that the school provides links through a password portal that goes to EBSCO for its sex ed materials.

Amole told WND the district instructs students not to follow inappropriate links once there, because to do that would be “a violation of the Network Resource Acceptable User Waiver.”

Asked whether objectionable material is available to students at that point, Amole referred to a district statement: “The following is our statement regarding the information posted on the Mass Resistance website, which has been identified as an anti-gay hate group by the Southern Poverty Law Center.

“The Cherry Creek School District is committed to providing the best possible educational opportunities to all students using the best resources available. No sexually explicit or inappropriate content exists on any Cherry Creek School District website. Our filters block all attempts to access such content by students and staff while using the district network. For students to have access to the district’s network and resources, parents must read and agree to our Internet and Network Resource Acceptable User Waiver.”

The lengthy waiver then was included.

Amole explained the “network resources used by the Cherry Creek School District are used by tens of thousands of public school districts and public libraries around the country. We will continue to review all of the resources and materials provided to students and will take the appropriate action regarding materials not suitable for use.”

And Amole said, “I would add that of the more than 54,000 students in the Cherry Creek School district we have received this complaint from the parents of just one student.”

Camenker, whose organization for years has reported on such activities by school districts, including when Massachusetts districts have held various sex fairs under the guise of sex education, said his research into the situation still is continuing.

The parents told WND that all parents should know that if a child is left unattended on the Internet, there are dangers from unlimited “Google” use.

However, they expected that such material would not be available through a school portal.

School officials told WND essentially that once a student moves through the portal to the EBSCO material, they are outside the purview of the district.

The parents told WND they revealed some of the materials to the local district attorney, who explained to them it would be illegal to print them and hand them out to children, but because they reside on the Web, the laws are different.

The parents talked to EBSCO and were told that the company provides an online location for various resources to be published, and by contract they are not allowed to limit access.

The parents told WND they are calling on the district to implement changes in its system.

“We will attend every school board meeting in perpetuity until this stuff is taken off,” the father told WND.

Camenker said the district’s explanation that the kids are on an uncontrolled Web once they reach the EBSCO site is “completely disingenuous.”

“They [school officials] have allowed this to happen.”

See what American education has become, in “Crimes of the Educators: How Utopians Are Using Government Schools to Destroy America’s Children.”