Pastor flees naked when found in bed with parishioner's wife

(CHRISTIAN POST) — A report from the Tallahassee Police Department acquired by The Christian Post said Simmons, 37, who is married with one child according to his church’s website, was caught in bed with Claynisha Stephens, 34, by the woman’s husband, Benjamin Stephens III. Both Claynisha and Benjamin are his parishioners.

The pastor, according to the police report, declined to press charges against Claynisha’s husband, but Claynisha has indicated in a sworn statement that she will be pressing charges against her husband. It was unclear on Monday afternoon if she had acted on that statement.

Claynisha, who has been married for seven years, told police that she first met Simmons in 2014, but “they have been establishing a relationship” as of October 2016.