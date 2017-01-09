Pastor slammed for Carrie Underwood performance

(USATODAY) — NASHVILLE — An Atlanta pastor is facing criticism after letting Carrie Underwood, a country superstar who has voiced support for gay marriage, perform at an evangelical conference he founded.

Underwood’s presence at Passion 2017 didn’t sit well with Wesley Wildmon, outreach director for the American Family Association, a Christian non-profit that describes itself as pro-family. Wildmon shared his frustrations in an open letter to the Rev. Louie Giglio, who started the conferences geared toward young adults two decades ago.

“I was very frustrated that you would allow her to help lead thousands of people in worship. My frustration quickly turned to disappointment and then to sadness. Carrie Underwood encourages and supports homosexual marriage which the Word of God does not (1 Corinthians 6:12-20),” Wildmon said in the letter.