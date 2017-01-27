Pence: 'Life is winning in America'

The nation’s Founders recognized the right to life and it was routinely accepted until 1973 when the Supreme Court “turned away.”

But the future America can be won over to a pro-life perspective, “If we each of us do all we can to meet them where they are with generosity, not judgment,” according to Vice President Mike Pence.

He became to first-ever sitting president or vice-president to address the annual March for Life in Washington, D.C., which remembers the tragic decision in 1973 by the U.S. Supreme Court that created a “right” to abortion, and thus has cost an estimated 60 million unborn lives.

Pence, who told the enthused audience that President Donald Trump had asked him to join the rally, said, “Life is winning in America.”

He cited the thousands of marchers in Washington, those at related rallies all across the nation, and more.

Watch Pence’s speech here:

Pence pointed out the pro-life majorities in the Congress, the historic election of a “president who stands for a stronger America, a more prosperous America and an America, who I proudly say, stands for right-to-life President Donald Trump.”

“President Trump asked me to be with you here today, to thank you for your support, your stand for life and compassion for the women and children of America.”

Pence declared, “The Founders declared these truths to be self-evident, that we are all of us endowed by our Creator with certain unalienable rights. Among these are life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.

“Forty-four years ago our Supreme Court turned away from the first of these timeless ideas,” he said.

But he said the recognition of that right to life is moving into ascendance.

“That’s why on Monday President Trump reinstated the Mexico City policy to prevent foreign aid from funding organization that perform abortion.

“That’s why this administration will work with the Congress to end taxpayer funding of abortion and abortion providers. And we will devote those resources to health care services for women across America.

“That’s why next week President Donald Trump will announce a Supreme Court nominee who will uphold the God-given rights enshrined in our Constitution … as the late Justice Antonin Scalia.”

He explained, “I’ve long believed a society can be judged by how we care for our most vulnerable, the aged, infirm, disabled, unborn. We’ve come to an historic moment… we must meet this moment with respect and compassion for every American.”

He said life is winning through the “steady advance of science that illuminates when life begins more and more every day,” through adoptive families, caregivers and volunteers and crisis pregnancy centers and more.

It’s also through “the quiet counsel between mothers and daughters, grandmothers and granddaughters, friends. The truth is being told, compassion is overcoming convenience, hope is defeating despair.”

“We will continue to win the hearts and minds of the rising generation, if our hearts first break for young mothers, and their unborn children, and if we each of us do all we can to meet them where they are with generosity, not judgment.

