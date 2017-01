(LIFENEWS) Vice President Mike Pence will speak at the March for Life on Friday — making him the first vice president ever to address the pro-life event in person.

That’s according to a report in the New York Times — though March for Life has yet to confirm Pence will indeed be on the roster of speakers.

Pence is the former governor of Indiana who has a longtime pro-life position and a lengthy pro-life record putting pro-life legislation into law in that state and voting pro life as a member of Congress.