(Faithwire) Following a tradition established by America’s first president, George Washington, the Bible will play a central role in Friday’s inaugural festivities, with both president-elect Donald Trump and vice-president elect Mike Pence taking their oaths of office on the revered holy book.

Trump will reportedly use two Bibles: the Abraham Lincoln Bible as well as a copy of the book that has belonged to him for more than 60 years, while Pence plans to use Ronald Reagan’s Bible to take his oath on a very specific Bible verse.