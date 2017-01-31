Editor’s note: Do you need something to smile about? Every day, WND selects the best joke offered up by readers and contributors to its Laughlines forum and brings it to you as the WND Joke of the Day. Here is today’s offering:

A couple of pigeons made a date to meet on the ledge outside the tenth floor of a skyscraper.

The female was there on time, but the male arrived an hour late.

“Where were you? I was worried sick,” she said.

He replied, “It was such nice day, I decided to walk.”

Got a great joke you want to share with the world? Write it up in the WND Laughlines forum. Who knows? It might be selected as the WND Joke of the Day – and your wildest dreams will come true.



