Planned Parenthood: 'We don't offer prenatal care'

Planned Parenthood President Cecile Richards is on record stating her business is essential to American women because of the prenatal care it offers.

She is emphasizing that point as a move develops in Congress to withhold the half-a-billion taxpayer dollars that each year goes to the abortion-industry behemoth.

The funding must continue, Richards said, because prenatal care is among “the kinds of services that folks depend on Planned Parenthood for.”

The problem?

Planned Parenthood “offers abortions, so they don’t offer prenatal care,” according to a Tempe, Arizona, spokeswoman for the business.

That’s right. The service Planned Parenthood says is so important, it doesn’t provide.

The nonprofit Live Action, in a new video investigation, found 92 out of 97 Planned Parenthood centers contacted admitted they would refuse to provide any prenatal care.

Of the other five, one said it was not accepting new patients, and another said it could provide vitamins.

“No, see, we don’t see pregnant women as a way of giving prenatal care, we see pregnant women, um, you know, if they are considering other options,” was from Planned Parenthood in Santa Fe, New Mexico.

“No, we don’t do prenatal services. I mean, it’s called Planned Parenthood, I know it’s kind of deceiving,” said a Merrillville, Indiana, spokeswoman.

Another office stated plainly: “We don’t offer prenatal care at Planned Parenthood.”

“Planned Parenthood says it’s a champion of women’s health care, yet prenatal care, which is an essential service for expectant mothers, is virtually nonexistent,” said Lila Rose, president and founder of Live Action. “Our investigators who wanted to keep their babies were turned away by 92 out of 97 Planned Parenthood centers. It’s clear that despite its claims, abortion is the priority and the only option for pregnant women that visit Planned Parenthood.”

Live Action said it is investing $500,000 in a digital ad campaign to push the video series out to millions of Americans. Future videos will further expose Planned Parenthood’s lack of health care services and include the testimonies of former Planned Parenthood managers.

President Trump already took the first step on the issue on Monday, ordering that U.S. tax money no longer will go to those organizations who fund abortion internationally.

The video:

Live Action said “The Prenatal Care Deception” leads off the “Abortion Corporation” series of investigative videos.

The video noted Planned Parenthood claims only 3 percent of its services are abortions.

Rose said the abortion company performs less than 2 percent of all women’s cancer screenings in the nation, yet commits nearly one-third of all abortions – 887 a day and more than 320,000 last year.

“I anticipate Planned Parenthood will respond as it usually does by denying the overwhelming findings of this investigation,” said Rose. “That’s why I encourage media outlets to contact any of the 97 centers that Live Action did – or any others – and ask them if they offer prenatal care, how long they’ve been doing so, and then ask for proof. The media will find results similar to ours: Planned Parenthood’s prenatal care claim is bogus.”

WND reported earlier this month another Live Action video showed how Planned Parenthood carried out its promise to retrain employees after some were caught on video making embarrassing statements about human trafficking and sex workers.

Instead of training workers to spot and report abuse, Planned Parenthood trained them to identify and guard against undercover journalists and investigators.

The training, nevertheless, apparently was unsuccessful as demonstrated by the series of videos released in 2015 that showed top Planned Parenthood executives lobbying for higher pay for the delivery of the body parts of unborn babies. The undercover investigation prompted states and sponsors to defund the organization, and legislation in Congress would withdraw some $500 million in tax money given to the abortionists annually.

Live Action, which produced undercover videos in 2011 in which individuals working at Planned Parenthood clinics expressed willingness to aid and abet underage sex-trafficking, released its video online.

“[It] shows that Planned Parenthood lied to the media after employees were caught on camera attempting to aid and abet sex traffickers prostituting 14- and 15-year-old girls,” Live Action said. “A former Planned Parenthood manager recently revealed that while the abortion giant claimed in 2011 that it was retraining thousands of staff to identify child sex traffickers, it instead trained them how to identify undercover journalists investigating its facilities.”

Live Action said it “used public records requests to check the abortion chain’s claim that it had reported the suspected sex traffickers to authorities. The responses from law enforcement show that Planned Parenthood failed repeatedly to report the suspected crimes to local police departments, state police, or even child protective services.”

The video:

In the video, Ramona Trevino told of her experience running a Planned Parenthood operation during Live Action’s previous investigation.

Rose noted that Trevino was working at Planned Parenthood while the previous undercover investigations were done.

“I just blew it off,” Trevino said. “We don’t have anything to hide, so why are we so concerned about these undercover investigations?”

She continued, “Later on … all of that would change.”

The video features a clip of a CBS report showing Planned Parenthood staffers “all too eager to help purported teenage sex workers get abortions and contraception.”

One clip had a “pimp” telling a Planned Parenthood worker: “Some of ’em are young, they’re kind of like – some are like, 15, 14.”

That could involve criminal activity not just because of the prostitution, but because of their age.

But Planned Parenthood’s responded, “Minors are always accepted without parental consent.”

The worker continues: “You never got this from me. Just to make all of our lives easier. If they’re 14 and under … just send ’em right there if they need an abortion.”

She circled information on a sheet of paper.

Live Action exposed eight Planned Parenthood clinic staffers at seven locations “willing to aid and abet child sex traffickers.”

Richards wrote to then-Attorney General Eric Holder on the issue. But she couldn’t even, in the letter, accurately name the states where the incidents took place. And the letter claimed they were reported to authorities.

“But through the Freedom of Information Act, Live Action contacted the state justice departments, police departments and child protective services in the states listed in Planned Parenthood’s letter, and only one of the five states visited by investigators, Arizona, had responsive records that any report had been made to authorities.”

Trevino explained that while Planned Parenthood “publicly” said they would retrain staff to watch for traffickers, what they actually did was assemble employees to train them to watch for undercover journalists.

Trevino said she was told, on the issue of sex trafficking, “We’re not here to talk about that.”

She was told, “We are here to teach you how to identify if you’re being videotaped, or recorded, or entrapped in any way.”

At the time, Live Action had released more than a dozen hidden camera videos from 10 states showing “several alarming patterns of illegal Planned Parenthood activities including cover-up of sexual abuse of minors, the skirting of parental consent laws, citing unscientific and fabricated medical information to manipulate women to have abortions, and Planned Parenthood’s willingness to accept donations earmarked to abort African-American babies.”

The training to identify undercover journalists failed spectacularly.

In 2015, a group called the Center for Medical Progress went undercover to record Planned Parenthood executives and others in the abortion business talking about the profit in the trade in baby body parts.

Earlier this month, a congressional panel recommended a cutoff of public funds to the abortionists.

“The panel … recommends that Congress take actions to ensure good stewardship of taxpayer funds, including: defunding Planned Parenthood and ensuring that grants no longer available to Planned Parenthood are awarded to healthcare providers that provide comprehensive preventive healthcare for their patients and that do not perform abortions (that are not covered by Medicaid under the Hyde Amendment),” explains the final report of the Select Investigative Panel of the Energy & Commerce Committee.

The panel, headed by Rep. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., reviewed information that had been uncovered by the Center for Medical Progress investigation.

The videos revealed the abortionists discussing their potential profits. One famously said, “I want a Lamborghini” to argue for higher payments. They also discussed how they could adjust abortion procedures to obtain the organs researchers wanted.

But profiting from such transactions and adjusting procedures for those reasons are violations of federal law.

The panel previously referred a number of investigation subjects to prosecutors for possible criminal charges

One of the videos showed an official admitting Planned Parenthood sells fully intact aborted babies.

Crushing babies

In the first undercover video released by CMP, Deborah Nucatola of Planned Parenthood commented on crushing babies.

“We’ve been very good at getting heart, lung, liver, because we know that, so I’m not gonna crush that part, I’m gonna basically crush below, I’m gonna crush above, and I’m gonna see if I can get it all intact,” she said.

See the first video:

In the second video, Planned Parenthood’s Mary Gatter discussed how her compensation for organs could rise when she said, “I want a Lamborghini.”

See her comments:

The fifth video released shows Melissa Farrell of Planned Parenthood’s Houston clinic discussing “intact fetal cadavers”:

The seventh video has the testimony of a Planned Parenthood worker who tapped an aborted infant’s heart and saw it start beating.

