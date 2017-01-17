PM commits to Brexit vote in Parliament

May confirms Britain to leave EU single market

London (CNN)British Prime Minister Theresa May has committed to placing a final Brexit deal to a vote in both houses of the UK parliament.

In a much-anticipated speech in London, May said that once Britain had negotiated a final deal to leave the European Union, it would be placed before the House of Commons and the House of Lords for approval.

She confirmed that Britain would leave the single market. But she said that, in the forthcoming negotiations with the EU, Britain would see seek a customs arrangement to replace the provisions of the EU customs union. Such a deal could amount to “associate membership” of the customs union, she said.

