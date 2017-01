(San Francisco Chronicle) A woman accused of groping at least three customers and employees at a Vacaville Walmart this week was found by police after authorities circulated her photo online.

The woman, whose name was not released, was contacted by officers Wednesday but was not immediately arrested after being questioned by police, who declined to release more information citing the “sensitive nature of the investigation.”

Lt. Mark Donaldson, a Vacaville police spokesman, said police were discussing with the Solano County district attorney whether she will be charged.