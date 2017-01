(East Bay Times) Police received a call Thursday of a possible burglary in process in the city, but instead found teens taking part in the role-play game.

Assassin, played by seniors from both Foothill and Amador Valley high schools, uses Nerf-life toy guns with foam darts to “assassinate” targets. The object of the game is to be the last person standing and win a large pot of cash from the entrance fees.

Police warn the popular game, which goes on for months at a time, could be dangerous because members of public may not realize it is just a game.