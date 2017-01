(CBS News) A Taiwanese town may have lost their popular local councillor, but they won’t soon forget his send-off, which involved a street parade featuring a marching band and 50 pole dancers gyrating on the top of Jeeps.

Each of the Jeeps in Tung Hsiang’s funeral procession on Tuesday was equipped with a vertical pole, and a woman to dance around it.

According to the BBC, quoting local media, Hsiang’s family said they wanted to honor the politician who had always enjoyed “having a lively fun time.”