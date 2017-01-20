Poll: Trump viewed favorably by more than 1/2 of voters

(Infowars) While the corporate media is busy promoting polls claiming Donald Trump will enter the Oval Office with a low approval rating, a recent Rasmussen Reports survey finds more than half the country is supportive of the president-elect.

“The latest Rasmussen Reports national telephone and online survey finds that 52% of Likely U.S. Voters share a favorable opinion of Trump, with 30% who have a Very Favorable one,” the polling agency reported Thursday, one day ahead of the 2017 inauguration.

Rasmussen’s survey results starkly contrast polls hyped by the mainstream media earlier in the week in the run-up to the inauguration, claiming Trump would enter office with a historically low approval rating.