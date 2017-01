(BIZPACREVIEW) “I never thought this would be America.”

Conservative pollster Frank Luntz saw firsthand the hate that spewed from anti-Donald Trump protesters when he became the target of their attacks.

Luntz appeared on Fox News Channel’s “Fox & Friends” and said that the president’s message of returning the power to the people at his inauguration Friday stood in stark contrast to the “Love Trump’s hate” message delivered at the Women’s March on Washington the following day.