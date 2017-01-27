Pope: 'Liberation Theology was good for Latin America'

(Breitbart News ) In a controversial interview, Pope Francis has publicly defended Liberation Theology, calling it a “positive thing” in Latin America.

In his lengthy interview last week with the leftist Spanish daily El País, the Pope said that “Liberation Theology was a good thing for Latin America,” but also recognized that it had “deviations” that needed to be corrected.

Former CIA director James Woolsey says “Disinformation,” by former top Soviet bloc spy chief Ion Mihai Pacepa, is “a remarkable book will change the way you look at intelligence, foreign affairs, the press, and much else besides.” It’s available now at the WND Superstore!

The part of Liberation Theology that “opted for a Marxist analysis of reality was condemned by the Vatican,” Francis said.