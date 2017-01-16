Poverty-racked Selma 'still a city of slaves'

(LIFEZETTE) When Rep. John Lewis (D-Ga.) said that he didn’t view President-Elect Donald Trump as a “legitimate” president in an interview for NBC News’ “Meet the Press” that aired Sunday, he also refused to invite Trump to visit Selma, Alabama, with him.

Lewis has often invited and escorted politicians from both sides of the political aisle to visit Selma — the city where Lewis himself was badly beaten on Edmund Pettus Bridge on “Bloody Sunday” in 1965, as he and hundreds of others marched during the height of the civil rights movement. In fact, Lewis held hands and marched with President Obama and former President George W. Bush on the 50th anniversary of “Bloody Sunday” in 2015.